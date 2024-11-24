Grok AI chatbot received a new update called "Focus Mode," which allows users to remove all distractions from the page. Elon Musk-owned xAI's Grok chatbot recently received a new capability to understand PDFs and get the details related to them via prompts. Now, the new Grok AI feature is rolled out on the web version. Elon Musk reacted to the announcement and praised the team by saying, "Nice." ‘Grok Now Understands PDFs’: Elon Musk Announces Latest Feature To Allow Users Upload and Get Details From PDF Files for xAI’s Chatbot.

Elon Musk Praises Team for Rolling Out "Focus Mode" to Grok AI Chatbot

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

Grok New Feature "Focus Mode" Launched

Grok just got a "Focus Mode", which lets you remove all distractions from the page. Available on web. Props to @abustin who shipped this on his 3rd day at xAI. pic.twitter.com/rTKfoDfjFH — Yaroslav (@512x512) November 24, 2024

