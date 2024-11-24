Elon Musk announced the new capability of the Grok AI chatbot, which allows it to understand PDFs. Grok was developed by an xAI startup owned by Elon Musk. It introduced the chatbot with X platform integration, allowing users to access it directly via X Premium and other subscriptions. Grok AI now supports uploading a PDF file and getting necessary details by asking related questions. This would allow the users to get particular details about the document, summary, or any other detail using proper text prompts. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI-Developed Chabot To Allow Users To Upload PDF Files Soon.

Elon Musk Announced, "Grok Now Supports PDFs"

Grok now understands PDFs https://t.co/nkjn8Oqiwm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

