Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) has achieved a major milestone in user engagement. According to a post shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on January 15, 2025, users spent 364 billion seconds on the platform last year. It sets a new all-time usage record for the social media platform. The data highlights X’s growing popularity and user engagement under Musk’s leadership and also reflects its appeal in the social media industry. Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit From US SEC for Securities Violation Related to Twitter Acquisition Ahead of Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Elon Musk’s X Users Spent 364 Billion Seconds on the Platform in 2024

BREAKING: 𝕏 sets a new all-time usage record. Users spent 364 billion seconds on the platform last year. pic.twitter.com/je6pVPkByb — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 14, 2025

