European Commission announced a major change for all European citizens by confirming the "one charging solution for all". The commission has said that from December 28 (today), all Europeans would use the "USB-C" port for the portable electronic devices in the region. EU aims to reduce the environmental footprint by taking this step by controlling the production and disposal charges. The commission said it would also maintain the innovation and avoid market fragmentation.

EU Mandates USB-C Port As One Common Charging Solution for All Portable Electronic Devices

The race is over! From today on, USB-C will be the one and only port for portable devices in Europe. 🔌 The EU common charger will reduce the environmental footprint associated with the production and disposal of chargers, while maintaining innovation. Learn more ↓ — Digital EU 🇪🇺 (@DigitalEU) December 28, 2024

