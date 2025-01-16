Multiple videos going viral on social media show a man using an AI gun to fire at different coloured objects. The artificial intelligence gun is seen taking voice commands from the man in the video to fire at different coloured objects. "ChatGPT, begin color tracking on the color black," the man is heard saying in the viral clip as the AI gun goes on to fire at black balloons. It is learned that the man, an engineer by profession, who goes by the online handle "STS 3D", allegedly created a grim robot which can respond to ChatGPT queries to aim and fire a rifle. It is learned that STS 3D developed a ChatGPT-powered sentry rifle which accepets voice commands in order to fire at different coloured objects. After the videos surfaced online, the engineer's invention caught OpenAI's attention, who said they shut him down for violating its policies. OpenAI Launches Experimental Feature ‘Tasks’ Allowing Users To Ask ChatGPT To Do Things for Future Time; Know What It Can Do.

Man Creates an AI Gun

Man creates an AI gun that can take voice commands to fire at different colored objects. Let's just hope it can only color-track for inanimate objects. "ChatGPT, begin color tracking on the color black," the man said. The weapon uses a color-based tracking system that works… pic.twitter.com/8fTVNvmTyV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025

ChatGPT-Powered Sentry Rifle Goes Viral

