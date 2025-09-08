Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23, 2025. The platform has revealed its BBD sale Early Bird Deals ahead of the main event. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025 will offer a 10% instant discount for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card users. Flipkart is expected to bring big savings across multiple categories. The Flipkart BBD sale will feature smartphone deals. The OPPO K13 5G will start from INR 15,999. REDMI Note 14 SE 5G will be available from INR 13,999. The Pova 7 Pro 5G will start at INR 17,499, while the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be offered from INR 10,499. More deals are expected to be revealed as the sale date approaches. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available Now at Flipkart; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Flipkart BBD Sale 2025 Early Bird Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals revealing in 1 hour. Hoping to see some good deals tonight. Kya lagta hai, hogi koi dhang ki deal? pic.twitter.com/OkOREF3q6G — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 7, 2025

