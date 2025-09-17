Gameskraft's former CFO has reportedly been booked for "cheating and forgery" after allegedly misusing company funds. As per a report of The Hindu, the Marathahalli police have registered an FIR against the former Chief Financial Officer of Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technologies. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Prabhu, and the complaint was filed by Gulshan Yadav, Assistant Vice-President at the company. Gameskraft's ex-CFO has been accused of allegedly using over INR 270 crore of company funds for personal equity and derivatives trading over a span of four years. Based on the complaint, police registered a case on September 9 under Sections 316, 318, 335, 344, and 336 of BNS. As per reports, Ramesh Prabhu is currently absconding. Police may issue a lookout notice against him as the investigation continues. MobiKwik App Glitch: Gurugram Police Arrests 6 Accused in Around INR 40 Crore Fraud, Sparks Safety Concerns for Fintech Users.

‘INR 250 Crore Fraud at Gameskraft’

