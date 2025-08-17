Capture the devotion and grandeur of Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 with an exclusive first-look at this iconic Ganesh idol, unveiled during the spectacular Aagman Sohala that lit up Mumbai streets early August. Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala date was August 4. Devotees caught the first glimpse of Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 First Look or Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 Pratham Darshan. Enthusiasts and devotees also could rejoice as breathtaking photos and cinematic videos, including awe-inspiring footage of the majestic 35–38-foot idol, have been widely shared online. These visually stunning Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 First Look photos and videos deepen the spiritual connection while building excitement toward the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, drawing fans near and far into the heart of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav fervour. Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look Photos and Videos: Watch Live Streaming Khetwadi Cha Maharaja Ganpati Aagman Sohala Before Ganeshotsav.

Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala Video

Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 First Look Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brijesh Bharda 🧿 (@badtameez_kahika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)