National Couples Day 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, August 18, and the special relationship holiday on this date means couples can have a romantic Monday! How wonderful does that sound? With romantic dinners, lovely gifts, whispering sweet nothings, and lots of cuddles, the day certainly looks promising. You can start the day by sharing the most romantic greetings and messages with your partner to bring that beautiful smile to their face. Here’s a well-crafted collection of National Couples Day 2025 wishes, Happy Couples Day 2025 greetings, Couples Day quotes, National Couples Day 2025 status for WhatsApp or Facebook, Happy Couples Day 2025 Instagram captions, love notes, and so much more. It's all free to download! National Couples Day 2025 Date in US: Know History, Significance, Activities, Celebrations and How This Relationship Holiday Is Different From International Couples Day.

National Couples Day celebrations in the United States are all about cherishing love, companionship, and the bond between partners. Couples often mark the occasion by spending quality time together, whether it’s through a romantic dinner, a weekend getaway, or simply enjoying activities they both love. Many exchange thoughtful gifts, write heartfelt notes, or share their special moments on social media to express appreciation for their relationship. Beyond romantic gestures, some couples take this day to reflect on their journey together, strengthen communication, and plan for the future. The essence of the celebration lies in honouring togetherness and creating meaningful memories that reinforce the importance of love and partnership. On that sweet note, here’s a collection of National Couples Day 2025 wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, images and status to share with your special someone!

Here are 10 wishes you can share on National Couples Day 2025:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Both Endless Love, Laughter, and Togetherness on National Couples Day! Happy National Couples Day!

National Couples Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Bond Grow Stronger With Each Passing Day. Happy National Couples Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to the Beautiful Journey of Love and Companionship You Share. Happy National Couples Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Couples Day! May Your Relationship Always Be Filled With Joy and Understanding. Happy National Couples Day!

National Couples Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Perfect Duo, May Your Love Story Continue To Inspire Others. Happy National Couples Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Both a Day Full of Love, Romance, and Cherished Memories. Happy National Couples Day!

National Couples Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On National Couples Day, May Your Hearts Always Beat in Harmony With Each Other. Happy National Couples Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Couples Day! Here’s to Love That Grows Deeper and More Meaningful Every Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Partnership Be Blessed With Endless Happiness and Togetherness. Happy National Couples Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To a Couple Who Defines True Love, Wishing You Joy and Forever Companionship on This Special Day. Happy National Couples Day!

National Couples Day in the US is more than just a holiday; it’s a reminder to nurture relationships and celebrate love in its purest form. Whether through grand gestures or simple moments, the day highlights the value of companionship and lasting bonds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).