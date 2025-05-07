Google has launched its new Gemini Pro 2.5 I/O Edition with improved coding capabilities. The new Gemini Pro 2.5 I/O Edition model also comes with the capability of building compelling interactive web apps in Canvas with fewer prompts. Google also shared that its Gemini 2.5 Pro achieved the number one spot in LLMArena leaderboards. The company said, "The Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview also maintains an industry large standard context window of 1 million tokens." Gemini New Feature Update: Google AI Chatbot Now Allows Users To Upload 10 Files for Processing With Same Prompt.

Gemini 2.5 Pro I/O Edition Released by Google

Today we launched Gemini 2.5 Pro (I/O edition). It’s our most intelligent model that’s even better at coding, especially building compelling interactive web apps. Learn more about today’s launch ⬇️ — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)