Google has introduced Gemini in Chrome, bringing AI-powered assistance to its web browser. The announcement was made during the Google I/O event on May 20, 2025. The new feature will help its users to understand “complex information” or "summarise" web content on any webpage. Gemini will start rolling out on desktop for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. It will be available to users who have set English as their Chrome language and are using Windows or macOS. Google I/O 2025: Google Unveils Veo 3 and Imagen 4, Advanced AI-Powered Video and Image Generation Models in Gemini (Watch Video).

Google Introduces Gemini in Chrome

Meet Gemini in Chrome, your AI browsing assistant to help you get things done. @GeminiApp #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/L5Df7HfS0L — Chrome (@googlechrome) May 20, 2025

