Google I/O 2025 event brought new updates to its AI creativity tools. Google introduced Veo 3, a next-gen video generation model. According to Google, “Our latest video generation model, designed to empower filmmakers and storytellers,” brings video creation to the next level. Google Veo 3 will allow users to add sound effects, ambient noise, and even dialogue with text prompts. Google added, “It also delivers best in class quality, excelling in physics, realism and prompt adherence.” It is available in the Gemini app for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Google also introduced Imagen 4, a new image generation model that creates visuals with lifelike detail. Users can try it now in the Gemini app. Google shared that, "Imagen 4 capable of creating richer images, with more nuanced colors, intricate details and superior typography." Microsoft Build 2025: Microsoft Entra Agent ID Introduced With Unified Directory of All Agent Identities Created Across Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry.

Google Introduces Veo 3 Video Generation Model

Video, meet audio. 🎥🤝🔊 With Veo 3, our new state-of-the-art generative video model, you can add soundtracks to clips you make. Create talking characters, include sound effects, and more while developing videos in a range of cinematic styles. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5Hfpetfg8b — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 20, 2025

Google Introduces Imagen 4

Get ready for Imagen 4 🎨 capable of creating richer images, with more nuanced colors, intricate details and superior typography. Tap each photo below to see more. 👀 pic.twitter.com/W0vDYu4Z4R — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 20, 2025

