Google reportedly started rolling out Canvas features to some Gemini users. The new Gemini Canvas feature allows the users to work with the documents and code within the Gemini's response. As per the shared images, the 'Canvas' feature is placed right beside the 'Deep Research' option available in the chat interface. The Canvas feature will be rolled out to more Gemini AI users by Google soon. Google Wiz Acquisition: Google To Acquire Cloud Security Platform Wiz for USD 32 Billion in All-Cash Transaction.

Gemini Users Starts Receiving ‘Canvas’ Features

BREAKING 🚨: Google may have started a rollout for its Canvas feature on Gemini to some users. So far, I've only seen one report from Japan. The Canvas feature will allow users to work with documents and code straight inside Gemini's response. https://t.co/biHUxg6K6E pic.twitter.com/deM6l1HUaQ — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 18, 2025

