A new phishing scam seems to have surfaced now with verified users of the social media platform Twitter receiving “Removal Notice” from a verified handle saying that their account is inauthentic. Scammers are sending notifications to users that they have been added to a blacklist and to maintain the blue badge users need to submit an appeal by clicking on a link via NewAppealStart. However, this is a new phishing scam and users should not click on any such links. 5G Scam 2022: Scammers Stealing Sensitive Information in the Name of 5G Conversion, Says Mumbai Police

Users Being Added to Removal Notice:

Well that's a new phishing style I haven't seen before... (Please don't visit this link unless you're a malware analyst on a VM!) I just got notification I was added to a "Removal Notice" list by "Twitter". Sure Jan. pic.twitter.com/ueOvVvqj7j — Katie Nickels (@likethecoins) October 29, 2022

This “Removal Notice” scam is Digital Kidnapping for narcissists. “Leave my beautiful check mark alone!!!” pic.twitter.com/vVCvXOMx8X — Kevin Kunzmann (@NotADoctorKevin) October 29, 2022

@elonmusk I just got a removal notice saying my account is fake. So now my real identity is under threat from your algorithm? 🙄 — Anjana Menon (@menonanj) October 29, 2022

Someone’s trying to run a scam on here. If you get added to the Twitter Removal Notice list don’t click the link. pic.twitter.com/RGu2TrcaCL — Richard NewBe Afraid, Be Very Afraid (@RICHARDLNEWBY) October 29, 2022

