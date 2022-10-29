A new phishing scam seems to have surfaced now with verified users of the social media platform Twitter receiving “Removal Notice” from a verified handle saying that their account is inauthentic. Scammers are sending notifications to users that they have been added to a blacklist and to maintain the blue badge users need to submit an appeal by clicking on a link via NewAppealStart. However, this is a new phishing scam and users should not click on any such links.  5G Scam 2022: Scammers Stealing Sensitive Information in the Name of 5G Conversion, Says Mumbai Police

Users Being Added to Removal Notice:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)