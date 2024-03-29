Elon Musk has once again set the tech community abuzz with his latest announcement about Grok 2, hinting at a significant leap in artificial intelligence. The Grok 2, an AI system that is expected to outperform existing technologies across all metrics. Currently, in training, Grok 2 is poised to become the new benchmark in AI capabilities. Elon Musk says Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. This revelation comes alongside news of Grok-1.5, an interim upgrade that boasts improved reasoning skills and an impressive context length of 128,000 tokens, which is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of complex queries. The upgraded version is anticipated to be available soon on 'X'. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X Adds New Filters to Job Search, Jobseekers Can Now Choose From ‘Full-Time’, ‘Part-Time’ and Other Options.

Elon Musk on Grok 2 Status

Should be available on 𝕏 next week. Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now. https://t.co/s7rVxvK8mZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2024

