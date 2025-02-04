Elon Musk-run X has introduced a major update for Communities to operate on the platform. The new changes will allow X Community posts and replies to be visible to your followers and other users on X. Everyone can see the posts, which will offer greater visibility for ideas and discussions. Additionally, anyone on the platform, whether a member or not, can now reply to Community posts. However, replies from community members will still be prioritised in the conversation thread. All Community posts will remain available on X if the Community is deleted. Users will always have the option to delete their own posts. Elon Musk Shares Image of US District Attorney Edward R Martin Jr Taking Legal Action Against Threats to DOGE Employees and Law Violation, Says ‘Don’t Mess with DOGE’.

X Communities Feature Update

Communities are now fully integrated across X! With this update: 👀 Community posts and replies are visible to your followers and other people on X. 🤝 Everyone on X can reply to Community posts– including non-members– but replies from Community members will be prioritized. ✏️… — Communities (@HiCommunities) February 3, 2025

