On July 8, 2025, Grok stopped replying to the users, and many of them began complaining on X about facing the issues. The Grok chatbot did not respond for more than 12 hours, as claimed by some users on X. The official Grok (@grok) handle acknowledged the error and said, "First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced". The social media handle further explained that after careful investigation, the team discovered the root cause, an upstream update to a code path, separate from the underlying language model powering the Grok. It said the deprecated code in the update made Grok susceptible to misuse and exposed it to extremist content for 16 hours. Grok said, "We have removed that deprecated code and refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse. The new system prompt for the @grok bot will be published to our public github repo". Grok Not Replying on X, Say Users Amid Controversy Over Posts Praising Adolf Hitler; Perplexity Reveals Why Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Became Silent.

Grok No Response Behaviour of July 8, 2025 Explained

Update on where has @grok been & what happened on July 8th. First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced. Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users. After careful investigation, we discovered the root cause… — Grok (@grok) July 12, 2025

