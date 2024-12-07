Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has rolled out its AI chatbot, Grok, to all users on the social media platform X. Previously, the AI Chatbot was only available to subscribers of X's Premium and Premium+ plans. Now, non-premium subscribers can send up to 10 messages to Grok every two hours with this update. The new feature is being made available in most regions, including India. Additionally, xAI is also exploring launching a standalone app for Grok. Elon Musk’s X Working on 2 New Features Including Analytics Detailing of Followers, Suggested Videos; Check Details.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot Is Now Free

GROK is now FREE in most regions! You can ask for up to 10 questions per 2 hours unless you subscribe to X Premium! Is the free GROK available in your region? pic.twitter.com/RsJC9uMScq — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 6, 2024

