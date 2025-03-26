Elon Musk reacted to a user who solved a counterintuitive physics problem by using the Grok Image Edit feature. xAI launched the Image Edit feature on the Grok AI chatbot, offering users the ability to change the details of the image and get a modified image. The user, surprised by Grok's capability, said, "it reads the image, understands the physics, and draws the correct motion! This is non-trivial multimodal reasoning." ‘China Has DeepSeek, US Has ChatGPT and Grok, Where Does India Stand?’: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions India’s Position in AI Era (Watch Video).

Grok Image Editing Feature Solved Counterintuitive Physics Problem, Elon Musk Said 'Cool'

Grok’s new image edit feature nails this counterintuitive physics problem - pull the yo-yo, and it actually rolls toward you: it reads the image, understands the physics, and draws the correct motion! This is non-trivial multimodal reasoning. pic.twitter.com/BdinJ2Lyjp — Luis Batalha 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@luismbat) March 24, 2025

Grok Image Editing Examples Reposted by Elon Musk

