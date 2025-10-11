Grok Imagine now offers a new feature called "Templates." It makes the AI video generation process quicker and simpler. Users can access the Grok Imagine 'Templates' feature and view a list of available templates to create videos. The templates include Animate Your Photos, Thumbs Up, Money Rain, and many others, helping users create images without needing to add a text command for any uploaded picture. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Allows Users To Create Videos From Images Generated by Grok Chat, Launches ‘Streak’ Feature for Grok Companions.

Grok Imagine New Feature Released

BREAKING: Grok Imagine just got a new feature — Templates. You can choose a template and make a video with one tap. No prompt needed. Update your Grok app now! pic.twitter.com/Il6mxaCmWe — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

