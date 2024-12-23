Elon Musk's xAI finally finally launched the Grok app on iOS, allowing iPhone users to access the artificial intelligence services quickly. It was reported that the xAI was developing a standalone mobile application for iPhone use. Previously, the Grok chatbot was only available to X Premium users and recently, Elon Musk-owned xAI rolled it out for all the users for free with usage limits. All Apple iOS users can now summarise texts, find new details and use all the other features directly through a dedicated app. Grok will take on the ChatGPT mobile app launched by rival OpenAI. Elon Musk Takes On xAI Rival OpenAI’s Chatbot, Says ‘ChatGPT Has Woke Programmed Into Its Bones’.

Elon Musk's xAI Launched Grok Mobile App on Apple iOS

GROK app is now available on iOS time to toss Chatgpt out pic.twitter.com/CimCryny2U — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) December 23, 2024

