Elon Musk took on OpenAI's ChatGPT, calling it "woke... programmed to bones". This latest accusation answers a user who posted about ChatGPT, saying he discovered an interesting new use case for the AI chatbot. He said it was a "left-leaning midwit" and added that a left-leaning midwits would dislike a new essay he was writing. He said, "... it's useful to be able to test what ChatGPT can be made to acknowledge is true." This comes as the US President-elect Donald Trump said, "woke is bullshit". Elon Musk’s X Hikes Premium+ Subscription Price by 35% in India and Global Markets.

ChatGPT Has Woke Programmed Into Its Bones, Said Elon Musk

ChatGPT has woke programmed into its bones https://t.co/Q8gwas4FpT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

