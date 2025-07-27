Elon Musk-run SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on July 27, 2025. It marks the company’s second launch in less than 24 hours, showing its push to expand the Starlink satellite internet network. Yesterday, SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Florida carrying 28 Starlink satellites into orbit. In today's event, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at around 11:12 AM IST from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. NISAR Satellite Launch Next Week: First Joint Satellite Mission by ISRO and NASA Result of Global Teamwork and Technology.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 24 Starlink Satellites From California

Falcon 9 launches 24 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/CLYRrXnXGj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 27, 2025

