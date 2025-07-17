Elon Musk's xAI and X are working to introduce a new integrated feature for the Grok AI chatbot to answer privately in DMs. Although a separate option is available to ask Grok questions and details within the X platform and via the Grok application or the web version, a dedicated access will be launched for X DMs. The 'Ask Grok' feature publicly answers some of the questions, which will likely become private once this new update launches. Google Search AI Update: Tech Giant Announces Rolling Out ‘New Advanced AI Capabilities’ To Search With Gemini 2.5 Pro Integration, Deep Search and More Features.

Ask Grok Will Be Available to X DMs Soon

NEWS: You will soon be able to ask Grok Questions from DMs. https://t.co/sqjXNGhdwy pic.twitter.com/3LcEO3PKnb — X Daily News (@xDaily) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)