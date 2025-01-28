Hailuo AI (MiniMax) introduced a new 'Hailuo T2V-01-Director Model' for users to direct the camera with natural language or simple commands. The T2V-01-Director Model brings several new features to the table, such as reducing the randomness of the movements, enhanced accuracy control, and 'revolutionised camera aesthetics'. The Hailuo AI's new director model combines movements for flawless and cinematic transitions. DeepSeek R1 Is Strong Proof Point of Commoditisation of LLMs, Showing That Hardware To Be Key for Software Distribution: Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

Hailuo AI (Minimax) Launched 'Hailuo T2V-01-Director Model'

🎥Introducing Hailuo T2V-01-Director Model: Control Your Camera Like a Pro! 📷 Direct with natural language or simple commands. 🔄 Combine movements for flawless, cinematic transitions. ✨ What’s New: - Reduced randomness in movements. - Enhanced control accuracy. -… pic.twitter.com/lhZV92CBaD — Hailuo AI (MiniMax) (@Hailuo_AI) January 28, 2025

