Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his thoughts on the newly launched DeepSeek R1 reasoning model. He said that DeepSeek R1 was a strong poof point of the commodisation of LLMs and it showed that, in the future, the hardware would be more important for artificial intelligence. He said that hardware would be key for software distribution in the future. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced launching an upcoming smartphone, expected to be Nothing Phone 3a, in India on March 4, 2025. This smartphone will likely be powered by AI features and offer better performance compared to the previous models. DeepSeek’s Open-Source Large Language Model Has Potential To Transform Smartphone Experience, Says Jefferies Report.

DeepSeek R1 is a strong proof point of the commoditization of LLMs, showing that hardware is going to be key for software distribution in the future. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 27, 2025

