Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked controversy after a video surfaced of him advocating for a 90-hour workweek and expressing regret over not making employees work on Sundays. During an employee interaction, he questioned, “How long can you stare at your wife? Come to the office and start working.” Subrahmanyan also referenced a conversation with a Chinese individual who attributed China’s competitive edge to its citizens working 90-hour weeks, contrasting it with America’s 50-hour norm. The remarks, shared on Reddit, drew widespread criticism, with many comparing him to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who recently faced backlash for encouraging 70-hour workweeks. Subrahmanyan’s comments have been labeled as tone-deaf, given rising global debates on work-life balance and employee well-being. Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour Work Week, Urges Young People in India To Work Hard To Boost Country’s Growth.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Criticised for 90-Hour Workweek Remark

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)