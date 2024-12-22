In a conversation with John Micklethwait, Elon Musk revealed his support for Dogecoin. Musk shared that Tesla already accepts Dogecoin for some of its merchandise, and SpaceX follows the same approach. Elon Musk mentioned that he bought Dogecoin himself, which highlights his personal involvement and interest in the cryptocurrency. He further said, "i intent to personally support Dogecoin" because people who are not that wealthy encouraged him to to buy and support Dogecoin. Musk emphasised that his support is a response to those people who believe in cryptocurrency. Elon Musk’s xAI To Soon Introduce ‘Grok Enhance’ Tool To Improve Grammar, Fix Typos for Post Composition.

Elon Musk Says ‘I Intent To Personally Support Dogecoin’

"I intent to personally support Dogecoin" 一 Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/hsvVqp4eYf — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 22, 2024

