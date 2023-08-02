Kenya government has announced on august 2 that that it is suspending the Worldcoin cryptocurrency, which requires eyeball scan or iris recognition for its verification system. Kenya is suspending Worldcoin owing to investigations that would look into "the security and protection of data" which will be collected from the biometric scan by the company.

Kenya Suspends Worldcoin:

JUST IN - Kenya suspends "eyeball scan" crypto project Worldcoin over safety concerns in the East African country. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)