Bitcoin price today, on July 4, 2025, is recorded at USD 1,09,132.20 as of 8:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency had reached an all-time high for July 2025 yesterday. On July 3, 2025, at 8:44 PM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,10,100.78. It marked the highest value for the month so far. Though the current price is slightly lower, Bitcoin continues to trade near the record mark, showing signs of the upward trend. The BTC price has dipped below its monthly high, but there is still a possibility that it may come close or cross the USD 1,10,000 mark again. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 4, 2025: Vedanta Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)