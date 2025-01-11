Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has announced changes to its operational strategies. The company is scrapping its fact-checking programme and replacing it with a Community Notes system across platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As per a report, Meta is ending its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programme. The termination affects hiring, training, and supplier selection practices. In a memo, the company said, "The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity ,and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing." Meta further said,” on hiring, we will continue to source candidates from different backgrounds, but we will stop using the Diverse Slate Approach." Meta Announces End of Fact-Checking Programme, Will Replace Fact-Checkers With X-Style Community Notes.

Meta Ending Its Major DEI Programmes

NEW: Meta is ending its major DEI programs across the company, effective immediately. Read the company's full memo to its employees 👇 https://t.co/Wj1pdJATpm — Axios (@axios) January 10, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Terminating Major DEI Programs, Effective Immediately

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is terminating major DEI programs, effective immediately — including for hiring, training and picking suppliers, according to a new employee memo obtained by Axios. pic.twitter.com/lUMcnIFFYQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Is Ending DEI at Meta

Zuck is ending DEI at Meta. From the NYT: On Friday, Meta’s makeover continued when the company told employees it would end its work on diversity, equity and inclusion. It eliminated its chief diversity officer role, ended its diversity hiring goals that called for the… — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)