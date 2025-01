New York, Jan 7 (AP) Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said Tuesday it's scrapping its third-party fact checking programme and replacing it with a Community Notes programme written by users similar to the model used by Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Starting in the US, Meta will end its fact checking programme with independent third parties. The company said it decided to end the programme because expert fact checkers had their own biases and too much content ended up being fact checked.

Instead, it will pivot to a Community Notes model.

“We've seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context,” Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post.

The social media company also said plans to allow “more speech” by lifting some restrictions on some topics that are part of mainstream discussion in order to focus on illegal and “high severity violations” like terrorism, child sexual exploitation and drugs.

Meta said that its approach of building complex systems to manage content on its platforms has “gone too far” and has made “too many mistakes” and censored too much content.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that the changes are in part sparked by of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards tower once again prioritising speech,” Zuckerberg said in an online video. (AP)

