Meta shareholders urged the company to invest in Bitcoin cryptocurrency. They advised the company board to invest part of its USD 72 billion in liquid assets into the leading cryptocurrency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had positive comments on the Bitcoin Treasury Shareholder proposal. As per a report by Investing, this change would suggest that Bitcoin would now become a corporate asset. BTC prices have constantly fluctuated and have reached USD 95,000; however, in 2025, it is expected to reach around USD 3,50,000. With Bitcoin added to Meta's corporate strategy, the cryptocurrency would likely become a financial asset and a hedge against inflation. Bitcoin Price Today, January 14: BTC Price Reaches USD 95,000 Mark, Recovers From USD 89,000.

Meta Board Advised Company to Invest its Liquid Assets in Bitcoin

🔥 JUST IN: Meta’s board has been advised to invest part of its $72B in liquid assets into Bitcoin as a hedge against dollar devaluation. The proposal cites positive comments on BTC from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/K2nXKbMpbv — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) January 13, 2025

