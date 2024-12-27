Microsoft 365 services have faced disruptions. The Microsoft outage left users primarily in North America unable to access essential tools like OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online Sites, and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft 365 Services shared a post on December 27, 2024, and acknowledged the issue. The company said it is actively monitoring the situation and deploying measures to resolve the outage. Microsoft further updated and said, “We’ve fully restored power to the affected datacentre. According to our telemetry, nearly all affected services have recovered or are in the process of recovering.” Microsoft Announces OpenAI o1 Model in Azure Service, Comes With Advanced Multimodal Reasoning Capabilities.

Microsoft Investigates Power Issue Affecting Access to Its Services

We're investigating a power issue affecting access and functionality in OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online Sites, and Microsoft Teams primarily to users in North America. For more information, please refer to MO966473 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) December 26, 2024

Microsoft Says ’Affected Microsoft 365 Services Have Recovered”

After a period of monitoring, we’ve confirmed that all the affected Microsoft 365 services have recovered. For more information and service specific updates please refer to MO966473 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) December 26, 2024

