Microsoft 365 services have faced disruptions. The Microsoft outage left users primarily in North America unable to access essential tools like OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online Sites, and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft 365 Services shared a post on December 27, 2024, and acknowledged the issue. The company said it is actively monitoring the situation and deploying measures to resolve the outage. Microsoft further updated and said, “We’ve fully restored power to the affected datacentre.  According to our telemetry, nearly all affected services have recovered or are in the process of recovering.” Microsoft Announces OpenAI o1 Model in Azure Service, Comes With Advanced Multimodal Reasoning Capabilities.

Microsoft Investigates Power Issue Affecting Access to Its Services

Microsoft Says ’Affected Microsoft 365 Services Have Recovered”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)