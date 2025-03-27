Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the introduction of two new reasoning agents, a Researcher and an Analyst, in Microsoft 365 Copilot. These agents is said to help its users to improve efficiency and quality in their work by using advanced AI technologies. The Researcher agent can help to tackle complex, multi-step research by combining OpenAI’s deep research model with Microsoft 365 Copilot’s advanced search capabilities. The Analyst agent is built on OpenAI’s o3-mini reasoning model, functions like a skilled data scientist, using chain-of-thought reasoning to analyse data and deliver high-quality insights. Microsoft Copilot on Windows Begins To Roll Out New Features and Improvements to Windows Insiders.

Satya Nadella Announces Researcher and Analyst Reasoning Agents

Our Researcher and Analyst agents are like having a highly skilled expert on call for you 24/7 across your work data and the web. Excited to bring reasoning to Microsoft 365 Copilot & Copilot Studio today. https://t.co/1eC43EzQdi — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)