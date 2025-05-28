Motorola has launched its new foldable (flip) smartphone, Motorola Razr 60, in India today with MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The Motorola Razr 60 price in India starts at INR 49,999 for single 8GB+256GB variant, and its official sale will begin on June 4, 2025, at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Motorola.in websites and at leading retail stores. Motorola Razr 60 has a 6.9-inch 120Hz pOLED display inside and a 3.6-inch 90Hz pOLED cover display. It has an Android 15-based OS, 50MP+13MP rear camera and 32MP selfie camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired, 15W wireless fast charging support and various AI features. Lava Bold N1 Pro Launch in India on May 29; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed

#MotorolaRazr60 — a game-changer featuring the world’s first video gestures on a flip phone. Now available in India’s first flip phone with marble & fabric finishes.​ At just ₹49,999. Sale starts from 4th June 12PM on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 28, 2025

