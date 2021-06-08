Nandan Nilekani, Infosys chairman, assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the company is working to resolve the glitches that were reported on the new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department which was launched on June 7. Nilekani assured that the issues on the e-filing website would be resolved in a week.

The Finance Minister had raised concerns on technical glitches and grievances on the newly launched portal and said Infosys and Nilekani would not "let down our taxpayers in the quality of services being provided".

The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week. https://t.co/LocRBPCzpP — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 8, 2021

