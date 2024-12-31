NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) shared Payment System Statistics showing month-to-date data of the total numbers of transactions through Bharat Connect, CTS (Cheque Truncation System), NACH (National Automated Clearing House) and NFS (National Financial Switch) networks. Until December 30, 2024, Bharat Connect recorded a daily 8 million transaction count valued at INR 4,792.12 crore and MTD 236.10 million transaction count with INR 1,02,513.28 crore transaction value. The CTS showed daily payment stats of 3.22 million transactions valued at INR 36,598.73 crore and MTD (Month to date) of 48.8 million transactions valued at INR 5,61,133.07 crore. NACH recorded 15.43 million transactions with a value of INR 16,002.21 crore and 544.20 million valued at INR 3,75,647.54 crore as MTD. The last NFS network recorded 8.57 million daily transactions and 280.80 million MTD transactions valued at INR 3,682.63 crore and INR 1,22,414.19 crore, respectively. WhatsApp Pay: NPCI Removes UPI User Onboarding Limit, Allows Expansion Across India With Immediate Effect.

NPCI Payment System Statistics of December 30, 2024

