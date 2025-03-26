UPI is down for many users and along with it the popular platforms like GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and others are not working. The UPI is not working due to some technical issues, users complaint on social media platform X saying that they were unable to scan QR code or send money to others. The users took on X and shared the screenshots of their UPI payment failure. According to Downdetectror, 82% of the users complained about not able to make payment, and 13% said they were unable to transfer funds as of 08:14 PM IST. The issue started rising around 06:45 PM IST about UPI outage. ChatGPT Helps This Gen Alpha Student To Write '10 Lines on MS Dhoni' and Get A+ in Homework, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

UPI Down, said X User

UPI Down, Junta Carrying Cash Be Like...(See Funny Meme)

#UPI seems to be down! Junta carrying no cash be like 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/nSEDROZbTk — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) March 26, 2025

X User Mocked, "UPI Is Down Ab Ice Cream Kha Li Payment Nahi Ho Raha Kya Karu"

Why this mf UPI is down ab ice cream kha li payment nahi ho raha kya karu#upidown #pnbdown #bankserverdown pic.twitter.com/rZY12nFKYS — AMITDangi (@_amitdangi) March 26, 2025

Is UPI down? Anyone facing the issue?

Is UPI down? Anyone facing the issue? — DealBee Deals (@DealBeeOfficial) March 26, 2025

UPI Down.., Said Netizen

