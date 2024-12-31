The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has removed the UPI user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect. The development will allow WhatsApp Pay to offer its UPI services to its entire user base across India. Previously, NPCI had implemented phased growth and limited the number of users WhatsApp Pay could onboard. WhatsApp Pay can now expand without restrictions while following all existing UPI rules and circulars applicable to existing TPAPs. PhonePe Official Announcement: India’s Leading Platform Advises Users Not To Trust Social Media Claims on Fake Apps Making UPI Payments.

WhatsApp Pay Can Now Extend UPI Services to All Users in India

NPCI has removed the UPI user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay (TPAP), with immediate effect. With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India. For more information, visit https://t.co/Qg6nrFlTcc — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)