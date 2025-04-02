Users across India are facing UPI transaction failures, with platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and SBI experiencing major disruptions. Many reported failed fund transfers and QR code scanning issues, especially in the afternoon and evening. Downdetector recorded 276 outage reports by 7:15 PM, with over 50% facing fund transfer issues and 30% reporting payment failures. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and affected banks have yet to issue an official statement. As digital payments remain unreliable, users are frustrated by the ongoing technical glitches affecting seamless transactions. UPI Down: PhonePe, Paytm, GPay Not Working as UPI Reportedly Faces Technical Issues, Users Say Unable Send Money or Scan QR Codes.

