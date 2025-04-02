Users across India are facing UPI transaction failures, with platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and SBI experiencing major disruptions. Many reported failed fund transfers and QR code scanning issues, especially in the afternoon and evening. Downdetector recorded 276 outage reports by 7:15 PM, with over 50% facing fund transfer issues and 30% reporting payment failures. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and affected banks have yet to issue an official statement. As digital payments remain unreliable, users are frustrated by the ongoing technical glitches affecting seamless transactions. UPI Down: PhonePe, Paytm, GPay Not Working as UPI Reportedly Faces Technical Issues, Users Say Unable Send Money or Scan QR Codes.

UPI Down

#UPIDown my and my friends UPI are down. I was stuck in a critical position . — Likhit Senthilkumar (@LikhitSent88206) April 2, 2025

UPI Down Again

🚨 Breaking News: UPI Services Down🚨 📢 SBI GPay Paytm and other UPI users facing issues 🔴 UPI transactions disrupted across the country ⚠️ Users unable to send or receive money 💸 Online payments hit better keep some cash handy#UPIDown #DigitalPayments #Paytm #GooglePay pic.twitter.com/LI6VVMws2v — Rahul Madeshia (@BizRahul18) April 2, 2025

Nowadays we cannot completely rely on upi since it gets down at a critical time , need to start carrying cash 🥲#UPIDown again today pic.twitter.com/jX4Srj9faS — Prakash (@prakaship78) April 2, 2025

