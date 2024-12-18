Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an update on December 18, 2024, about expanding Ola Cab's commitment to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). He said, "Yep, taking our Olacabs commitment to ONDC to the next level!" In his post, Aggarwal highlighted the company's focus on scaling food and other categories across India from today. Among the initiatives is the introduction of a 10-minute food delivery service. The quick food delivery services is expected to start from Bengaluru. Aggarwal also expressed his belief in the potential of ONDC, calling it "the future of commerce." Bhavish Aggarwal Teases Nationwide Ola Expansion With 4,000 New Ola Stores in India.

Bhavish Aggarwal Announces 10-Minute Food Delivery Service

Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10min food. ONDC is the future of commerce! https://t.co/wrknQhtnuG — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 18, 2024

