POCO has confirmed the official launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the POCO X7 series, in India on January 9, 2024. POCO X7 series will reportedly include two smartphones - POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro. The standard model will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultra and POCO X7 Pro, which may have a Dimensity 8400 processor. The X7 may include a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 50MP primary camera with LYT-600, a 120Hz AMOLED display, etc. The pro variant is expected to include a massive 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support, a 50MP primary camera and a 120Hz display. More features are expected to be revealed soon by the Chinese smartphone company. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Will Take Place on January 2, 2025 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO X7, POCO X7 Pro Launch in India on January 9, 2024

Don't just meet expectations; Smash them 😈#POCOX7 Series launching on 9th Jan | 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/aHCFNVDQaV — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 30, 2024

