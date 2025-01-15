An X user warned about a mobile exchange scam on the world's leading e-commerce website 'Amazon'. The user (@_techibee) posted on X about 'Amazon SCAM of 2025 - Why You Shouldn't Exchange Your Phone on Amazon'. In threads, he said he ordered the OnePlus 13 from Amazon to get the device on the same day instead of going to the official stores and websites in exchange for the OnePlus 10 Pro, getting INR 21,000 as a difference. The product was set to be delivered on January 10, 2025, but Amazon notified him that the delivery guy tried contacting him and found him "unreachable". Despite calling the customer, the user claimed that the same thing happened on the second day, and again, the team replied to wait for 24 hours. The user said that Amazon delivery persons were not trained to assess phone condition during pickup, and if the phone had issues, the repair cost would be deducted from their salary. MrBeast or Elon Musk, Who Is Buying TikTok? Netizens Debate After YouTuber Says ‘Many Billionaires’ Reached Out to Him Since He Expressed Intention To Buy Short-Video Platform To Prevent Ban.

X User Warns Not to Buy Smartphone from Amazon in Exchange

Another Amazon SCAM of 2025 – Why You Shouldn't Exchange Your Phone on Amazon 🧵Retweet to Spread🧵 A Thread: Here's what happened to us and why products often don’t get delivered if you're exchanging a phone@OnePlus_IN @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/nsACFvg5kw — Ashok Mor (@_techibee) January 15, 2025

