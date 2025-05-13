Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced a new evaluation benchmark called HealthBench to better measure how well AI systems work in healthcare. It was created with input from over 250 physicians who have practiced in 60 countries. It is now available on OpenAI’s GitHub repository. OpenAI said, “HealthBench includes 5,000 realistic health conversations, each with a custom physician-created rubric to grade model responses.” ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Announces Users Can Export Files Generated Using Chatbot's Deep Research Into PDF Format With Tables, Images and More.

OpenAI HealthBench

