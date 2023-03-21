New Delhi, March 21 : OPPO has launched the new Find X6 series flagship phones in its home market China. The Find X6 series comprises of the OPPO Find X6 and the OPPO Find X6 Pro smartphones, which flaunt dual-tone premium design, Hasselblad branded triple camera setup and up to 100W fast charging support. The Find X6 gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the Find X6 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The handsets have been launched with a starting price of CNY 4,499 (around Rs 54,103.26), which goes up to CNY 6,999 (about Rs 84,152.95). Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Pricing Leaked Prior to Official Market Release; Find All Details Here.

OPPO Find X6 and Find X6 Pro Flagship Smartphones Launched :

Night or day. Near or far. The #OPPOFindX6Series redefines smartphone photography. pic.twitter.com/W0hz4o9aUO — OPPO (@oppo) March 21, 2023

