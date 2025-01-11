New Delhi, January 11: Samsung is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent leaks have revealed specifications and price details for these smartphone models ahead of the launch.

There are speculations that a fourth model of the series may be introduced, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. As we approach the launch event, information about the Galaxy S25 series price in Europe has apparently been leaked. The leaked price of Galaxy S25 series in Europe might differ quite a bit from India, but the leaked information can provide us with a rough estimate of what the phones are likely to cost in India. Xiaomi Pad 7 Price, Specifications, Sale Date: Here Are All Key Details About New Xiaomi Pad Launched in India With AI Intelligence Features, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to have a price of EURO 964 with 128GB of storage, which is approximately INR 85,000. The 256GB and 512GB variants of the smartphone are anticipated to be priced at Euro 1,026 and 1,151, Which is about INR 91,000 and INR 1,01,000, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is likely to start at a price of Euro 1,235, which is approximately INR 1,09,000 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB variant is expected to be priced at around Euro 1,359 (around INR 1,20,000). The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be priced at around Euro 1,557, which is approximately INR 1,38,000, and the 1TB variant is anticipated to come at a price of Euro 1,930, which is about INR 1,70,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 Plus will likely come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus 13 5G Sale Now Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s Flagship Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25+ may be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will likely feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

