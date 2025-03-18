Perplexity AI announced its partnership with SoftBank to launch Perplexity Enterprise Pro for corporate customers in Japan. The collaboration between Japan's investment holding company and a US-based AI company to boost the reach in the country offering various services. Perplexity AI said, "This agreement leverages SoftBank's 7,000-member sales team to expand Perplexity's reach in Japan, making them the first authorized reseller of Perplexity Enterprise Pro." Gemini Deep Research Update: Google Doubles Monthly Reports for Users at No Cost to 100% Mobile Users After Receiving Overwhelming Response for Feature.

Perplexity AI, SoftBank Partner to Launch "Perplexity Enterprise Pro' in Japan

We're proud to partner with @SoftBank to launch Perplexity Enterprise Pro for corporate customers in Japan. This agreement leverages SoftBank's 7,000-member sales team to expand Perplexity's reach in Japan, making them the first authorized reseller of Perplexity Enterprise Pro. pic.twitter.com/3paGhSDjkR — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)