PlayStation 5 (PS5) system software is getting a new update starting from today, with version 25.05-11.60.00, which will be released in phases. The update includes important system improvements and security fixes that help keep the console running smoothly. These updates are necessary for the proper functioning of the Sony PS5. If your console is connected to the internet or you insert a game disc that needs a newer version, you will get a prompt to update. To automatically update system software on PS5 consoles, you can enable updates while your console is in rest mode. This allows your console to download and install the latest system updates without needing manual intervention. To set this up, go to the Settings menu, then navigate to System, followed by System Software, and select System Software Update and Settings. From there, turn on download update files automatically, and it will update the installed update files automatically. Additionally, make sure your console remains connected to the internet while in rest mode so that updates can be applied in the background. OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 Details Leaked, Likely To Share Some Common Specifications; Know What To Expect.

PS5 System Software Update

Starting today, PS5 system software will be updated to version 25.05-11.60.00 in a phased release✨ For information about the latest system software features or if you would like to update manually, please check our guide. 💡PS5 system software updatehttps://t.co/ANUhbrulMa pic.twitter.com/D0TXDcxTPn — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) July 15, 2025

