PUBG Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) shared a post on April 7, 2025 and announced that the new Anukhra X-Suit has arrived and it comes with the return of the Golden Pharaoh and Iridescence X-Suits. The post read, "Not only is your first draw of the day discounted, but you also are guaranteed rewards meaning there’s always something to win! This deal won’t last forever, so take advantage of it now." The Anhukhra X-Suit, Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, and Iridescence X-Suit will be available till May 31. GTA 6 Price To Be Affected by Donald Trump Tariffs? Check Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Order Price by Swiss Retailer Ahead of Game’s Official Launch in 2025.

PUBG Mobile Announces Arrival of Anukhra X-Suit

